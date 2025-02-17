The Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NIT, Agartala, aiming to improve and strengthen the state's electricity distribution network for uninterrupted power supply to customers.

According to a press statement from TSECL, the pact is aimed at sharing knowledge and technology related to electricity, promoting research collaboration, and enhancing the interaction between academia and industry.

The MoU was signed by TSECL’s Managing Director Bishwajit Basu, AGM Corporate Office Mrs. Mita Saha, and AGM of Electrical Circle No. 2 Shyamal Baidya.

On the other hand, the signatories from NIT Agartala included Registrar Ashish Bar Dalai, Dean Tarun Kumar Mishra, and Dean Arvind Kumar Jain.

“Through this MoU, both organizations will collaborate on research and technological development in the field of electricity. The goal is to strengthen the state's electricity management and ensure its benefits reach the general public. NIT Agartala will contribute to the state's electricity management with its research findings, while TSECL will provide educational resources to students by sharing its experiences and expertise”, the press statement reads.

A key aspect of the MoU is the data-sharing and information exchange between the two institutions. This will allow TSECL and NIT Agartala to work together in the areas of research and evaluation, significantly contributing to the advancement of the electricity sector.

Furthermore, strengthening the collaboration between academia and industry to improve the efficiency of the state's electricity system is also a critical objective.

In their statements, NIT Agartala’s Director Mr. Sharat Kumar Patra and TSECL’s Managing Director Mr. Bishwajit Basu emphasized that this MoU would enhance the state's electricity sector and contribute to public welfare. They expressed hope that this collaboration would lead to the development of the state's power system and bring more reliability to electricity supply for consumers.

Through this agreement, NIT Agartala and TSECL will work together on research and development projects, helping to modernize and improve the effectiveness of power management. Students and faculty will be able to gain valuable knowledge and insights into electricity management, which will assist them in their future careers. Additionally, TSECL will adopt the research outcomes to improve its operations and technological advancements, enabling them to provide more efficient electricity supply across the state.

The government is also undertaking various projects to advance the power sector, focusing on addressing power outages, exploring new energy sources, and improving the efficiency of electricity systems. Research and modern technology are essential for enhancing electricity management and ensuring sustainable power supply. This MoU with NIT Agartala will contribute to making the state's electricity system more modern, effective, and sustainable.