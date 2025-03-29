The Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) has approved the "Information Technology (IT), Internet of Things (IoT) and Operational Technology (OT) and Cyber Security Policy", aimed to bolster cyber security.

The Board of Directors of TSECL, under the Chairmanship of Abhishek Singh, IAS, Secretary (Power), Government of Tripura, and the guidance of Biswajit Basu, MD, TSECL, announced the approval.

The milestone decision marks a firm commitment to safeguarding the corporation's digital infrastructure.

Developed in-house by TSECL engineers, the policy strictly adheres to guidelines set by the Central Electricity Authority, Ministry of Power, and other relevant authorities.

The newly approved policy establishes a robust framework for securing TSECL's data, IT infrastructure, and consumers' sensitive information. It is designed to have far-reaching benefits, positively impacting consumers, employees, and stakeholders alike.

Consumers will gain enhanced protection for their personal data and online transactions. Employees will benefit from clear IT usage guidelines and best practices, minimizing the risks of cyber threats and data breaches. Stakeholders will witness increased transparency and accountability in the company's digital operations.

Furthermore, the IT policy will fortify TSECL against cyber-attacks and data breaches, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements, improving incident response and disaster recovery, enhancing employee productivity and efficiency, and fostering a culture of cyber security awareness.

TSECL's dedication to cyber security underscores its commitment to delivering reliable, secure, and efficient electricity services to the people of Tripura.