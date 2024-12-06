The Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) has intensified its crackdown on electricity theft through illegal hook lines and has introduced public complaint helpline numbers for filing complaints.

A senior from the department said that the illegal use of hook lines not only endangers lives but also leads to fires, power outages, and financial losses for the corporation.

“Legitimate consumers are bearing the brunt of these activities in the form of higher tariffs. The vigilance team of TSECL is conducting daily raids, confiscating illegal equipment, and imposing fines to curb this issue. Several areas in Tripura have already reported accidents caused by hook lines, resulting in fatalities. Despite these incidents, the illegal activity persists in various parts of the state”, he said.



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He said that to combat this menace, TSECL is seeking public cooperation. Citizens are urged to report instances of electricity theft by sending the location, address, and photograph to the WhatsApp number 9863596081.

“The identity of informants will remain confidential, ensuring their safety while enabling the vigilance team to take prompt action. TSECL’s initiative aims to save lives, maintain public safety, and ensure uninterrupted power supply to all consumers. The corporation has appealed to conscious citizens to contribute to this mission by remaining vigilant and reporting violations. This decisive action against hook lines is expected to enhance the overall efficiency of electricity services in Tripura, ensuring fair access and safety for all”, he added.