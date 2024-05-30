Officials of the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) staged a protest on Thursday, demanding action against an advocate accused of manhandling a senior manager of the corporation during a protest by advocates on Wednesday over a power outage.

Speaking with reporters, TSECL representatives stated that during the advocates' protest on Wednesday, a senior manager from the TSECL Office at IGM went there to resolve the issue.

"But our official was manhandled by the advocates and was treated very badly. The engineers' fraternity of TSECL is protesting this incident. We have met with the Managing Director of TSECL, Debasish Sarkar, requesting him to take action. He assured us that the department would take appropriate steps. Not all advocates are bad, but a particular advocate was behind this unruly behavior, and we demanded strict action against him. How can he take the law into his own hands? We want immediate action," said one protestor.

While, another agitator claimed that the incident was pre-planned, noting that during the protest, not only advocates but also some other officials were present.

"We have some technical issues in repairing the power lines. The wires were damaged after trees uprooted and fell on them. As we do not have underground power lines, we must accept these circumstances. The way they manhandled the official was not good. We condemn it," he said.