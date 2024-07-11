The Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) and the state power department announced the successful closure of the distribution network efficiency improvement pilot programme.

The programme, carried out in collaboration with GIZ and RTI International, has marked a significant milestone in enhancing the efficiency and reliability of the state's power distribution network.

Managing Director of TSECL, Biswajit Basu, and Secretary Power, Government of Tripura, Abhishek Singh, IAS, jointly expressed their gratitude and satisfaction with the program's outcomes.

The pilot programme, which began in Khowai Electrical Circle under Khowai district, was aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, minimising losses and improving service quality.

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The initiative aligned with the Indo-German energy programme on energy transition with discoms.

The pilot programme was executed in Khowai circle, a region with high Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses.

Basu said, "The successful completion of this pilot program demonstrates our commitment to modernising Tripura's power distribution infrastructure. The insights and innovations introduced by GIZ and RTI International have equipped us with the tools and knowledge to further enhance our operations and enhancing operational efficiency, minimizing losses, and improving service quality."

He stressed the inclusion of the consumers in the scheme of things keeping in mind to reduce the their billing.

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In line with the objective of the project, capacity building is critical to improving the skills, talents and capabilities of employees within TSECL.

It involves continuous training and development, which helps employees stay updated with technological advancements and develop new skills, leading to better performance and job satisfaction.

On the other hand, Singh said, "This initiative aligns with our broader vision of providing reliable and sustainable electricity to every corner of Tripura. The collaboration with GIZ and RTI International has been instrumental in achieving these goals. We look forward to leveraging the outcomes of this pilot programme to benefit the entire state."