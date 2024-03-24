The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) in Tripura has recently made a significant decision regarding the evaluation of young children aged between 3 and 6 years at the pre-primary level by prohibiting the use of pen and paper tests for assessing these children.

An official from the Directorate of Elementary Education, who didn’t wish to be quoted, confirmed to India Today NE that this system is being followed as per the guidelines of the New Education Policy.

“The DEE has prohibited the use of pen and paper tests for assessing these children. Instead, the directive emphasizes the importance of evaluating them through a variety of means such as day-to-day activities, input from peers and parents, and consideration of their overall psycho-physical development,” said the official.

The official further explained that children in this age group should primarily be nurtured through play-based learning techniques.

“These include engaging them in indoor and outdoor activities, facilitating fine motor and gross motor development, and encouraging their capacity for storytelling. By prioritizing such methods over traditional pen and paper assessments, the DEE aims to create a more holistic and developmentally appropriate approach to early childhood education in Tripura,” the official added.