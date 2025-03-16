Tripura is rapidly establishing itself as a key player in the bamboo industry, with over 19 species spanning across an impressive 3,246 square kilometers. The state accounts for roughly 31 percent of the state's total land, making bamboo a crucial resource for both traditional practices and industrial use.

Residents see bamboo as a crucial part of their lives, particularly the tribal communities given that it is used from rural housing and agricultural tools to handicrafts and food.

The state's bamboo sector has gained significant momentum, particularly with the growth of bamboo-based industries. Tripura is home to high-quality cane and bamboo handicrafts that have strong export potential.

Industrial uses of bamboo in Tripura include bamboo tiles, laminated products, ply boards, and other construction materials. Bamboo farming is thriving in the region, with farmers cultivating bamboo for various products such as furniture, fishing poles, and javelins.

A critical factor in the sector's growth has been the Tripura Bamboo Mission (TBM), launched in 2007. TBM focuses on enhancing bamboo plantations, handicrafts, incense sticks, and industrial applications. It provides crucial support for market access, technology development, and cluster-based growth.

To further this initiative, the government has set up a Bamboo Park at Bodhjungnagar to provide infrastructure and promote bamboo-based industries. Moreover, the state has adopted a bamboo policy for sustainable development and introduced High Density Bamboo Plantation (HDBP) technology to boost bamboo farming on private land.

The bamboo sector in Tripura continues to attract both national and international attention, with significant growth potential for industrial ventures. A growing focus on skill development and investment in infrastructure, especially in the Bamboo Park, is paving the way for new opportunities in the sector.

One notable success in the industry is Mutha Industries Pvt. Ltd., which has established itself as a leader in bamboo-based production. The company, with its brand name EPITOME, has earned national and international recognition for the quality and variety of its bamboo products. Mutha Industries employs over 500 local workers and has played a pivotal role in expanding the bamboo industry in Tripura.

Notably, Mutha Industries' Epitome Bamboo Wood Flooring and Epitome Bamboo Wood Buffle Ceiling were used in the construction of the New Parliament House in Delhi, bringing the company's work to national prominence.

Tripura accounts for a significant portion of India's bamboo stock, with 28 per cent of the country's total bamboo resources. The state's 2,397 km square of bamboo forests constitute about 23 per cent of its geographical area.

Bamboo products from Tripura, particularly incense sticks, contribute to 60 per cent of the national demand, highlighting the state's importance in bamboo trade.

The efforts of both the Central and state governments, along with the innovations by local industries like Mutha Industry, are poised to propel Tripura's bamboo sector into a new era of growth. The bamboo industry, recognised as a sustainable alternative to timber, offers promising economic development and job creation opportunities for the region.

Speaking to ANI, Rabin Bose, Vice President, Mutha Industries Pvt Ltd said that the company was the first successful unit to produce bamboo wood.

Further, the company started their commercial production in 2014 and later focused on converting bamboo into timber and extended their product range with time to value added times.

"We, Mutha Industries, are the first successful unit in the country to produce bamboo wood. We started our commercial production in 2014. Initially, we focused on converting bamboo into timber, and over time, we have expanded our product range to include value-added items such as flooring, wall panels, doors, ceilings, and various types of furniture. In fact, any product you can make with hardwood, we can replicate using bamboo," Bose said speaking to ANI.

He further stated that the company had set their unit in Tripura taking in consideration the abundance of bamboo in the state. (With agency inputs)