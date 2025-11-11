Tripura enforces new speed limits to curb road accidents

Tripura has introduced revised speed limits for vehicles across the state in a bid to improve road safety amid rapid expansion of its transport infrastructure. The state government’s notification, issued under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, seeks to address the growing number of road accidents linked to speeding and reckless driving.

Officials said the move follows significant upgrades to the state’s road network — from a single National Highway to six, along with major improvements to state highways, district and rural roads. The new rules aim to bring speed regulation in line with Tripura’s evolving traffic conditions and the state’s diverse terrain.

Under the revised limits, light motor vehicles may travel at up to 100 km/hr on four-lane National Highways in plains and 80 km/hr in hilly regions. Medium and heavy vehicles on the same roads are restricted to 70 km/hr and 60 km/hr, respectively.

For two-lane highways, light vehicles are capped at 60 km/hr in plains and 45 km/hr in hills, while medium and heavy vehicles can go up to 50 km/hr and 35 km/hr. On Major District Roads, the maximum speed for light vehicles is 50 km/hr in plains and 40 km/hr in hills, with heavier vehicles limited to 40 km/hr and 30 km/hr.

Urban and municipal areas will now have stricter controls, with light motor vehicles limited to 35 km/hr in plains and 25 km/hr in hilly areas. Medium and heavy vehicles must stay within 25 km/hr and 20 km/hr, respectively. For Panchayat or village roads, a uniform limit of 35 km/hr in plains and 25 km/hr in hills applies to all vehicles.

Authorities have also imposed special restrictions near schools, hospitals, and markets, where the speed limit will be 25 km/hr in plains and 20 km/hr in hilly zones.

The Transport Department said the new limits are designed to reflect the state’s growing traffic volume while ensuring safety on both upgraded highways and narrow rural routes. Enforcement measures are expected to intensify in the coming weeks.