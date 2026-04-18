Tripura ensures steady supply of essentials through PDS, minister stresses transparency

Tripura Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on April 18 said the state government is taking all necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted distribution of essential commodities through the Public Distribution System (PDS).

The minister made the remarks while chairing a review meeting of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department at the Secretariat conference hall.

Addressing officials, Chowdhury emphasised the importance of maintaining a smooth and efficient PDS, highlighting the department’s key role in delivering essential services to the public. He said that with the cooperation of officials and staff, the system in the state is functioning effectively.

He also stressed the need for transparency in departmental operations and called for continued efforts to further strengthen the distribution system.

Referring to the recent wartime situation in West Asia, the minister said that due to proper monitoring by the Prime Minister and Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, the supply of LPG, petrol and other essential commodities has remained stable both nationally and within the state.

Chowdhury added that strict measures have been put in place to curb black marketing and ensure fair distribution of essential goods.

During the meeting, Additional Secretary and Director Sumit Lodh presented a detailed overview of the current stock of rice, availability of LPG, distribution through fair price shops, verification processes at ration shops and food godowns, and ration card data. He reiterated that the department is maintaining a strict stance against black marketing.

Secretary K. Shashikumar also briefed the minister on various departmental matters. Senior officials, including Additional Directors and staff members, were present at the meeting.