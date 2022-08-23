In a mass joining event held in Tripura today, Hangsa Kumar Tripura, ex-BJP leader of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council(TTAADC), today on August 23, in a mass joining programme organised by the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance(TIPRA), joined the Pradyot Bikram Manikya-led TIPRA party after resigning from his post in the BJP.

According to a post made today on Pradyot Bikram Manikya's Facebook page, the former BJP member joined the TIPRA with more than 6000 supporters at a mass joining event held at Manikpur in the district of Dhalai.

Hangsa Kumar, a Tripura resident from the Chawmanu Assembly Constituency in the Dhalai district, won the TTAADC election earlier in April of last year with a significant margin of 7000 votes. He also was elected to the District Council (MDC).

The approaching Village Committee Election in November of this year and the State Assembly Election in February of 2023 coincided with Kumar's decision to leave the BJP and join TIPRA, which surely dealt the ruling BJP a serious blow. According to the TIPRA chief, Hangsa Kumar's decision to leave the BJP was made in support of the regional party's call for a Greater Tipraland.

While speaking to the people gathered at the mass joining programme, Manikya Deb Barma, leader of the Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) said, “I won’t to say to the state as well as the Central government that TIPRASA won’t sit silently in 2022. TIPRASA is no weak anymore. This TIPRASA is not like the 1970s”

“We love India and the people of India. But the Central government too need to love the people of TIPRASA. We are not someone’s step son or step daughters. The time has come to speak up as for the community. The time has come to speak up as the people of TIPRASA. The time has come to speak for the land in unison,” added the TIPRASA leader and the scion of Tripura’s Royal Family.

Since its founding in 2019, the TIPRA party, also known as the Tipra Motha, has actively advocated for the creation of a "Greater Tipraland" state in accordance with Articles 2 and 3 of the Indian Constitution. The party has reaffirmed its call for the creation of Greater Tipraland in light of the impending elections.