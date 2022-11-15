Taking a dig at Trinamool Congress, Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, on November 14 called the party a ‘seasonal migratory bird from Siberia’.

While addressing a mass gathering at Thalcherra in Amarpur sub-division of Tripura’s Gomati district, Biplab who is also MP from a lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state, in an oblique reference to Trinamool Congress said, ''The party is like a seasonal migratory bird from Siberia as when the season comes they arrive and they leave the state after the season end''.

Appealing to people to vote for BJP in 2023, Deb said, “We should not fight with each other. In 2018 we voted for freedom and in 2023 will again vote for BJP to build a bright future for our children, and for their employment. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi is there then there is ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’, Sabka Saath Sabka Prayas. Where are Congress and CPIM now? They all are vanished and don’t exist anymore. When they can’t save their own future what they can do for others? CPIM has no direction''.

''And some parties are known as ‘seasonal parties’. When the season will come they will arrive and then again they will leave the state when the season will end. They are like migratory birds of Siberia,” Deb added.

Lashing over the CPIM, the MP said, “When I used to travel in rural hamlets in the year 2015, 2016, the Janajati people demanded to give them freedom from CPIM’s misrule. To save their life and future they bring BJP into power. The CPIM has formed Ganamukti Parishad and used Janajati as their vote bank politics. What CPIM did do for the welfare of Janajatis? Janajatis received honored only after BJP formed government in 2018 under the leadership of PM Modi”.

Deb also claimed that when BJP formed in Tripura the party has taken many decisions for the welfare of Janajati living in the state.