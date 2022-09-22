Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on September 22 won the lone state Rajya Sabha seat which had fallen vacant after the then MP Dr Manik Saha had taken oath as Chief Minister on May 15.

Voting for by-election of the lone Rajya Sabha seat of Tripura commenced on September 22, 9 AM in the lobby of the Tripura Legislative Assembly.

Opposition Left Front repeated its previous candidate Bhanulal Saha, former Finance Minister, and MLA, while the BJP nominated candidate is former Deb.

Earlier this year in the 60-member assembly, Bhanulal Saha had contested for the Rajya Sabha post but secured 15 votes and lost to Dr Manik Saha who got 33 votes.

However, this time the total number of voters has reduced to 59 as only two days back Speaker Ratan Chakraborty had disqualified the membership of ruling BJP ally IPFT MLA Brishaketu Debbarma on allegations of anti-party and under the anti-defection law.

Other than candidates of both parties, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and Opposition Leader Manik Sarkar had cast their votes.

After casting his vote the CM said that undoubtedly the BJP nominated candidate shall win and just waiting for the declaration.

He added that the he is also confident of the BJP returning back to power in the 2023 election with more seats.