Tripura: Ex CM Manik Sarkar alleges intimidation of CPI(M) candidates ahead of village committee polls

Former Tripura chief minister and CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar has alleged that workers of the BJP, IPFT and Tipra Motha are threatening prospective CPI(M) candidates ahead of the upcoming Village Committee elections, forcing several of them to withdraw from the electoral contest.

With only two days left for filing nominations, Sarkar claimed that workers of the ruling alliance were visiting the homes of selected CPI(M) candidates and allegedly using threats and intimidation to dissuade them from contesting the polls.

He alleged that some candidates were threatened with having their houses set on fire or being evicted if they proceeded with filing their nominations.

Sarkar said several candidates who had initially agreed to contest the elections subsequently backed out following the alleged intimidation.

"In this situation, finding new candidates has become an important task," he said, urging party workers to continue efforts to field candidates for the Village Committee elections.

Sarkar also raised concerns over the welfare and rights of persons with disabilities while addressing a conference attended by former West Bengal minister Kanti Ganguly and other leaders of the organisation.

He claimed that during the tenure of the Left Front government, disability allowances were provided to more than 60 per cent of persons with disabilities without discrimination between those belonging to the Above Poverty Line (APL) and Below Poverty Line (BPL) categories.

Sarkar alleged that after the present government came to power, disability allowances for APL beneficiaries were withdrawn, while BPL beneficiaries were not receiving the assistance regularly.

He further alleged that several facilities previously available to persons with disabilities had also been withdrawn and accused the government of failing to provide adequate concessions and support.

Although the Left Front is currently in the opposition and its leaders and workers are facing difficulties, the movement for the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities must continue, Sarkar said.

"The demands of persons with disabilities should be taken forward through a sustained movement," he said, stressing the need for a clear roadmap to implement the demands raised at the conference.