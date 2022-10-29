Joint Action Committee (JAC) and Joint Action Rehabilitation Committee (JARC) two organization of surrendered militants of Tripura has threatened to blockade Assam-Agartala National Highway 08 on November 09 if their demands including withdrawal of pending cases not fulfilled.

In a letter to Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, the ex-militant said, “With due respect and humble submission we beg to state that your honour is kind enough to co-operate with the returnees for their welfare. In this connection, a meeting was held on July 08 at 10 AM in the office Chamber of the Minister for Tribal Welfare Department in between the Administration and us presided over by Minister and some minutes were decided to fulfil our demands, but to date, the poor returnees could not get any benefit to survive of their family”.

They said that the poor returnees are passing their days along with their family with very hardship and starvation as they have no source of income because they would not get any benefit after the surrender.

“….after that meeting we tried to pursue the proceeding in the office of the Director, Tribal Welfare Department, but the officials did not co-operate with us and in this way, the spirit of Broad Package Scheme or Rehabilitation of the returnees is being frustrated and the poor returnees are being deprived”, the returnees wrote in the letter.

They have also demanded to the chief minister to interfere in this matter and make an arrangement for a meeting between the ex-militant in presence of the Chief Minister to discuss their demands within 7 days from today.

“….else we shall be compelled to start Road Block agitation on the Assam-Agartala Road at Champaknagar Bridge in West Tripura along with the poor returnees of JAC and JARC on November 09 from 6 AM for sine die”, it reads.

The returnees have demanded to the government provide a piggery and pottery scheme (Accept, Non-accept and overground), to provide power tiller scheme, providing PMAY-G House Scheme, to provide Chief Minister's Rubber Mission Scheme and withdrawal of Pending Court Cases.