Former Union Minister of Tripura, Pratima Bhoumik on August 18 called for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation, claiming that it is necessary to protect the women of the state.

Bhoumik alleged that Banerjee is running a government that operates in a manner akin to Taliban rule.

During a press conference, Bhoumik, a veteran BJP leader from Tripura, referred to the Kolkata incident where a young doctor was reportedly gang-raped and brutally murdered at R G Kar Medical College.

"In West Bengal, such incidents are not new. It has been happening regularly. Same thing has happened during the CPIM's rule, and the same continues under the current Chief Minister, who speaks of 'Maa, Mati, Manush' (Mother, Motherland, and People). Women are not safe there. The incident at RG Kar Medical College is truly unacceptable. No one is safe in that state. The Trinamool Government and the West Bengal Police tried to cover up the incident by claiming it was a suicide. This is part of Mamata Banerjee's organized system, but the doctors at the hospital protested, and she failed," said Bhoumik.

The BJP leader further alleged that the doctor was killed in a hospital room and had sustained more than 100 injury marks.

"I also have the post-mortem report. We cannot tolerate such barbaric incidents. This is not new in West Bengal. Many similar incidents have occurred, from Sandeshkhali to RG Kar," Bhoumik told reporters.

She criticised Mamata Banerjee, stating that as the Chief Minister, Home Minister, and Health Minister, Banerjee is merely staging protests rather than taking action.

"The government has been hijacked by Trinamool goons. There is no democracy. TMC goons are running the state. When protests were held demanding justice, TMC goons launched attacks and systematically tried to destroy the evidence. Mamata Banerjee is a crime queen and is now putting on a show. Today, the entire nation is outraged by this incident. Instead of suspending the hospital superintendent, they transferred him. Doctors who protested are being transferred to remote areas, and those who spoke out on social media are receiving death threats. This government operates like a Taliban regime. There is no freedom of speech. Mamata Banerjee must step down because, as long as she remains in power, women are not safe. Her resignation is necessary," said Bhoumik.