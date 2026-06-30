Tripura expands journalist welfare schemes, hikes pension to Rs 10,000

The Tripura government has reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare of journalists by expanding financial assistance and strengthening pension schemes introduced since the formation of the present government in 2018.

Under the Tripura Journalist Honour Pension Scheme, the monthly pension for eligible journalists has been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000. The state has also introduced the Tripura Journalist Family Security Pension Scheme, which provides a monthly pension of Rs 5,000 to eligible family members of deceased journalists.

To improve the implementation and accessibility of these schemes, the government amended the guidelines in 2025.

Recently, pensions were approved for five more retired journalists, taking the total number of beneficiaries under the honour pension scheme to 13. Under the family security pension scheme, two additional families were also brought under the programme, increasing the total number of beneficiary families to seven.

The government also extended medical financial assistance to four journalists through the Journalist Welfare Fund to help meet healthcare expenses.

According to the state government, the initiatives underscore its continued efforts to enhance the welfare, financial security and social protection of journalists and their families in Tripura.