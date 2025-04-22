Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday, April 22, unveiled a newly constructed Higher Secondary School building in Amtali, continuing the state's investment in educational infrastructure.

The Chief Minister also virtually launched new buildings for five additional schools across the state: Henry Derozio Academy, Gandhigram Higher Secondary School, Taltala Higher Secondary School, Indranagar High School, and Nandan Nagar Higher Secondary School.

"Education is the foundation of a strong and progressive society. Our government is focused on providing better learning environments and modern facilities to ensure the overall growth of students," said CM Saha during the ceremony attended by students, teachers and community members.

Officials stated the new facilities will help address space constraints while supporting the government's ongoing education reform efforts, which include teacher training programs and digital resource implementation.

The education developments come alongside cultural initiatives, with the state currently hosting the 'Garia and Borsho Boron Utsav' 2025 festival that began Monday at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala. The two-day event features indigenous performances and traditional food stalls, highlighting regional cultural heritage.