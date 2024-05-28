Tripura witnessed massive rainfall in the last 24 hours after 67 years.

As per the Disaster Management Authority, Tripura has recorded over 200 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, a level not seen in 67 years.

"After 67 years, Tripura has recorded the highest rainfall in 24 hours, exceeding 200 mm. Cyclone Remal has already crossed Tripura, and we have issued an orange alert," an official told reporters.

The official further informed that the cyclone crossed Tripura with a speed of around 165 kmph on Monday late at night.

"Many trees were uprooted, and electric poles were destroyed in many places. However we are collecting the data. Although the cyclone has crossed Tripura, scattered rainfall will continue throughout the state," he added.

According to the IMD Agartala, from the morning of May 27 at 8:30 am to the morning of May 28 at 8:30 am, Unakoti received the highest rainfall at 252.4 mm, followed by Dhalai district with 248.3 mm, North District with 242 mm, West District with 229.0 mm, Sipahijala district with 187.2 mm, Khowai district with 199 mm, Gomati district with 198.2 mm, and South District with 168 mm.