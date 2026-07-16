Tripura explores NDDB partnership to strengthen dairy sector; ARDD minister visits Gujarat facilities

Tripura Animal Resource Development Department (ARDD) Minister Sudhangshu Das on Thursday, July 16, visited the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) facilities in Anand, Gujarat, and held discussions with senior officials to explore avenues for strengthening the state's dairy sector.

Accompanied by the Secretary and Director of the Animal Resource Development Department, Das toured the NDDB's OPU-IVF Centre, Genomics Laboratory, Fodder Plant and cattle farms, where he reviewed the advanced technologies and scientific practices being adopted to improve dairy production in the country.

During the meeting with NDDB officials, the minister discussed measures to enhance milk production in Tripura by developing modern dairy infrastructure, promoting value addition, improving breeding programmes, strengthening fodder development and enhancing the financial well-being of dairy farmers.

Das said the initiatives undertaken by the NDDB in genetic improvement, sustainable dairy farming and modern dairy management could serve as a model for developing a robust dairy ecosystem in Tripura.

He said the state government is keen to adopt technology-driven solutions and best practices to improve productivity and create sustainable livelihood opportunities for dairy farmers.

The minister also expressed the Tripura government's commitment to working closely with the NDDB to build a stronger and more prosperous dairy industry in the state through greater collaboration in technology, innovation and farmer welfare.