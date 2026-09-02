Tripura exports 18.7 MT of organic rice to Europe for first time

Tripura has taken a step towards expanding its presence in the global organic food market with the first-ever export of 18.7 metric tonnes of certified organic aromatic rice from the state to the European market.

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath flagged off the consignment at a sensitisation programme on the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) at Pragna Bhaban in Agartala.

The shipment, exported through Pratithi Organic Foods Pvt Ltd, comprises 1.2 MT of Kalikhasa rice, 1.5 MT of sticky rice, 6 MT of black rice and 10 MT of Harinarayan rice.

Addressing the programme, Nath said the export marked an important milestone in the state’s efforts to connect farmers with international markets.

He said Tripura’s fertile soil, favourable rainfall and rich biodiversity provide considerable potential for organic agriculture. Farmers in the state have traditionally followed sustainable practices such as crop rotation, mixed farming and the use of organic manure, which are now being combined with modern certification systems to meet international quality standards, he said.

According to the minister, Tripura’s organic products have already reached several parts of India as well as international markets including Germany, Dubai, Oman and Bangladesh.

Aromatic rice, ginger, scented lemon, bird’s eye chilli and the GI-tagged Queen Pineapple are among the state’s prominent agricultural products, he said.

Nath said the latest European shipment reflected growing international demand for Tripura’s organic produce and the increasing participation of farmers in certified organic cultivation.

At present, 26,600 hectares are under organic cultivation in Tripura, according to the minister. Of this, 14,411 hectares are registered organic land, while 2,002 hectares are under conversion and another 10,189 hectares are under consideration.

The government has also facilitated the formation of 53 Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) to strengthen collective marketing, improve market access and enhance farmers’ bargaining power, Nath said.

He added that the government was focusing on training, certification, market linkages and targeted schemes to encourage farmers to shift towards high-value crops with demand in domestic and international markets.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to positioning Tripura as a major hub for organic agriculture, with exports expected to contribute to higher rural incomes and create new opportunities for farmers.