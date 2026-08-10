Tripura exports organic honey for the first time to UAE, minister says state made significant progress in organic farming

Tripura has taken a major step towards strengthening its presence in the global organic market, with the state exporting 1,000 kg of certified organic honey to the UAE for the first time.

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath flagged off the consignment during the inauguration of an International Organic Buyer-Seller Meet at Hotel Polo Towers in Agartala on Monday.

Addressing the programme, Nath said Tripura has made significant progress in organic farming, with the area under organic cultivation increasing from around 2,000 hectares before 2018 to nearly 26,000 hectares at present. Around 47,000 farmers are now engaged in organic cultivation across the state.

The Minister said the UAE-bound honey consignment was exported through a Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO), with support from the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department and the Horticulture Department. He described the development as a significant milestone, noting that while Tripura had previously supplied organic honey to other parts of the country, this was the first time it was being exported to a foreign market.

The Buyer-Seller Meet was organised by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. International buyers from countries including New Zealand, Australia, Egypt, South Korea, Italy, Argentina, Germany, Greece and the Philippines participated in the event.

Highlighting Tripura’s agricultural potential, Nath said the state’s Queen Pineapple, Sabri Banana, scented lemon, jackfruit, turmeric and ginger have gained recognition in domestic and international markets.

He further said that agriculture remains the backbone of Tripura’s economy, contributing around 48 per cent of the state’s GSDP. The government’s primary objective, he added, is to expand market opportunities and double farmers’ income by promoting quality, certified and export-oriented agricultural products.