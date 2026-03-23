Tripura exports organic produce worth Rs 8.79 crore, targets 50,000 hectares expansion

The Tripura government has exported organic products worth Rs 8.79 crore over the last three years and is now aiming to expand organic and natural farming to 50,000 hectares, Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath informed the state Assembly.

Highlighting the growing importance of chemical-free agriculture, the minister said organic farming—also known as natural farming—gained significant traction during the COVID-19 period, when awareness around health and sustainability increased. He noted that despite only 24 per cent of the state’s land being cultivable, the government is focusing on expanding organic practices while maintaining food security.

Under the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for the North Eastern Region, launched in 2016–17 with 100 per cent central funding, Tripura began organic cultivation on around 2,000 hectares. Over the past eight years, this has expanded significantly to approximately 26,500 hectares.

The minister said that earlier organic farming was limited to crops like scented rice, turmeric, pineapple, ginger, and chilli, mostly for personal consumption. However, under the current government, the sector has witnessed rapid growth, with about 26,884 farmers now engaged in organic farming.

Institutional support has also expanded, with organic clusters increasing from 132 to 1,276, and Farmer-Producer Companies (FPCs) rising from just four to 49. A variety of products, including bird’s eye chilli, Gondhoraj lemon, sesame, jackfruit, and orange are now being cultivated and marketed.

Tripura has also established supply linkages with major buyers and markets outside the state, including companies like Big Basket in Kolkata and Mother Dairy in Delhi, along with partnerships in Sikkim and Bengaluru, enabling exports to other states and international markets.

In terms of output, the state has exported significant quantities over the past three years, including 554 metric tonnes of pineapple, 501 MT of ginger, 52.5 MT of turmeric, and smaller quantities of scented rice, chilli, and lemon.

To support farmers, the government has provided transport vehicles to FPCs and set up 10 organic retail outlets, with plans to expand further. Officials say the focus now is on increasing farmer participation and doubling the scale of organic farming in the coming years.