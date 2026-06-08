Tripura exports organic products worth Rs 17 crore as global demand rises: Minister

Tripura has exported organic agricultural products worth Rs 17 crore to domestic and international markets, with demand for the state's produce steadily increasing in foreign countries, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Monday, June 8.

The minister made the remarks after chairing a review meeting on the production, marketing and market expansion of organic agricultural products under the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER) project at the Tripura State Agricultural Research Centre in Arundhutinagar, Agartala.

Nath said the state government is focusing on boosting organic cultivation while simultaneously increasing farmers' income and maintaining soil health.

"The main objective is to increase farmers' income along with enhancing production. Before 2018, there were only two Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) in the state. Today, that number has increased to 53," he said.

The minister said Tripura is placing special emphasis on the cultivation of organic Kalikhasa rice, Harinarayan rice, scented lemon, Queen and Kew varieties of pineapple, bird's eye chilli, ginger and sesame.

"The demand for our organic products is increasing day by day," Nath added.

Highlighting the state's export performance, he said organic products worth Rs 17 crore have already been shipped to markets across India and abroad.

The minister also flagged off a consignment of 1,000 Queen pineapples destined for Delhi and said the government plans to further expand organic cultivation in the state.

"Tripura's products are genuinely organic, and our farmers are working tirelessly to cultivate them. Farmer Producer Organisations and the Agriculture Department are continuously working to strengthen the sector," he said.

According to Nath, there is particularly strong demand for Tripura's bird's eye chilli, ginger, turmeric and pineapple in external markets.

He further informed that the state is implementing projects worth Rs 234 crore with support from the Centre and the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) to strengthen marketing, processing and value addition infrastructure.

The minister also announced that Tripura will observe International Pineapple Day in Delhi on June 27 as part of efforts to promote the state's flagship fruit and expand its market reach.

Despite limited cultivable land, the state government remains committed to increasing the production and export of organic agricultural products, Nath added.