Tripura government has decided to extend the closure of all public and private schools for three more days due to the severe heatwave.

According to the memo issued by the state education department, it states, "In continuation of the earlier Memo of the same number dated 23.04.2024, due to the persistence of scorching heatwave throughout the State, it has been decided that all the Government & Government-Aided Schools under the Education (School) Department, Govt. of Tripura, Schools under TTAADC, and Privately Managed Schools will remain closed for an additional 3 (three) days from 29/04/2024 to 01/05/2024. All the District Education Officers are hereby instructed to convey this decision to all schools under their jurisdiction."

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department in Agartala has also issued hot and humid alerts across the state for the next three days.

On Sunday, the state recorded a temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius, signaling hot and humid weather across the state along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.