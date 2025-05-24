Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha today said the present state government estimate to increase per capita income from 2,300 dollars at present to 23,000 dollars by 2047.



Dr. Saha said this while addressing the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting today in New Delhi, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister J.P. Nadda, and other distinguished Union Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers and Lt. Governors of Union Territories, Vice Chairman and the Members of NITI Aayog.

Outlining Tripura’s developmental roadmap, Dr. Saha said the state government has crafted a Strategic Road Map aimed at building an Unnato o Shreshtho (Developed and Great) Tripura—future-ready and resilient.

“Over the past year, the government undertook an extensive consultative process involving NITI Aayog, the Ministry of DONER, academic institutions, expert consultants, business leaders, eminent citizens, and officials”, said CM.

Dr. Saha highlighted that the state has identified nine Key Enablers to drive sustainable economic growth of 12% per annum over the next two decades strong agricultural base, High literacy rate, Rich tourism assets , Abundant natural resources ,Forest-based economy, improved infrastructure, strategic geographical location expanding tax base, energy surplus status.

"Tripura is implementing eOffice from the State Cabinet down to Gram Panchayats. Despite challenges, we are confident of moving forward through transparent governance, progressive policies, and an investor-friendly ecosystem," Dr. Saha stated.

He said that with a focus on medical wellness, eco-tourism, IT, knowledge economy, resilient agriculture, cultural heritage, and sports, the state aims to raise its per capita income from $2,300 currently to $23,000 by 2047.

“To accelerate industrial growth in a Tier-3 city like Agartala, the government is developing infrastructure in 20 Industrial Estates. The Tripura Industrial Investment Policy 2024 has been introduced to boost manufacturing and services”, said Dr. Saha added that the state has implemented all 387 reforms under the Business Reforms Action Plan 2024, and enacted the Tripura Jan Vishwas Act 2025 to enhance ease of doing business.

"With guidance from the Task Force on Deregulation, we are reducing compliance burdens across state laws, local bodies, and industrial corporations. As a result, substantial investments are flowing into sectors like rubber, bamboo processing, healthcare, education, data centres, hospitality, and commerce," he said.

In a push towards green development, the state is advancing an 800 MW pump storage project to meet renewable energy targets and is crafting a State-specific Green Economy Policy Framework. This approach includes a "whole-of-government and whole-of-society" model, emphasizing youth and women participation and fostering a vibrant green start-up ecosystem.

Dr. Saha also underscored investments in human capital. The government has set up Incubation Centres in both general and technical higher education institutions to enable youth to transform innovative ideas into startups.

"We aim to nurture more job creators than job seekers by offering opportunities in tourism, sports, culture, and filmmaking. Our GDP growth of over 15% over the past three years is a testament to the progress we’ve begun to make," he concluded.