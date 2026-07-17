Tripura eyes dairy boost as ARD Minister Sudhangshu Das meets NDDB chief in Gujarat

Tripura Animal Resources Development (ARD) Minister Sudhangshu Das on July 17 met National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) Chairman at the NDDB headquarters in Anand, Gujarat, to explore avenues for strengthening the state's dairy sector through strategic collaboration.

The meeting was attended by ARD Secretary Deepa D. Nair, Director Niraj Kumar Chanchal and senior NDDB officials.

During the discussions, both sides deliberated on measures to enhance milk production, promote sustainable dairy development, improve nutritional security and create better livelihood opportunities for dairy farmers across Tripura.

The talks also focused on leveraging NDDB's technical expertise to modernise dairy infrastructure, improve productivity and strengthen the state's dairy value chain.

Describing the meeting as fruitful, Minister Das expressed confidence that the partnership would significantly benefit Tripura's dairy sector.

"I look forward to a significant and strong partnership between the ARD Department and NDDB to further strengthen Tripura's dairy industry," he said.

The proposed collaboration is expected to support dairy farmers through modern technology, capacity building and sustainable development initiatives, while boosting milk production and contributing to the long-term growth of Tripura's dairy economy.