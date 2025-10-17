Tripura eyes power export to Nepal, awaits Centre’s approval: Minister

Tripura is considering exporting electricity to Nepal, a move that could expand the state’s role as a regional energy supplier, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced on October 17. The final decision on the proposal will rest with the Central Government.

Nath shared the development after inaugurating the 132 KV Gokulnagar Sub-Station in Sepahijala district, built under the North Eastern Region Power System Improvement Project. The Rs 43.98-crore facility is expected to ensure uninterrupted and high-quality electricity supply to local consumers.

The minister noted that Tripura’s power generation depends mainly on natural gas, but reserves are shrinking. “Earlier, the state had around 7.21 lakh power consumers. In the past seven years, that number has risen to 10.38 lakh,” he said. “As modernisation progresses, so does the demand for a reliable power supply. Our government is committed to modernisation and sustainable energy growth.”

Highlighting the impact of dwindling gas supply, Nath said the output at the Rokhia power project has dropped from 63 MW to just 19 MW. To address this, the state government, with World Bank assistance, is investing Rs 935 crore to upgrade the facility with combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) technology, which boosts efficiency without increasing gas consumption.

Tripura is also pursuing an 800 MW pumped storage project at Chawmanu, with the Detailed Project Report currently being prepared. Additionally, a 400 KV sub-station is planned at Suryamani Nagar to strengthen transmission capacity and reinforce Tripura’s position as a power hub in the region.

“We are already supplying power to Bangladesh,” Nath said. “Now, we aim to extend this to Nepal as well. A meeting on this proposal is being held in Delhi today, and the Centre will take the final call.”

The minister added that all government offices in Tripura will soon be equipped with rooftop solar power systems, part of the state’s broader push toward clean and sustainable energy.