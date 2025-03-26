Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha informed the State Assembly on Wednesday that the state is currently facing a shortage of 4,187 teachers in elementary education.

Responding to a query from CPI(M) MLA Nayan Sarkar, the CM, who also holds the Education portfolio, revealed that the state requires 10,391 Under Graduate Teachers (UGTs) and 8,546 Graduate Teachers (GTs) as per the revised state norms. However, only 8,985 UGTs and 5,765 GTs are currently employed, resulting in a deficit of 1,406 UGTs and 2,781 GTs.



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Addressing another query by CPI(M) MLA Shyamal Chakraborty, Saha stated that the government has appointed 4,656 teachers—both GTs and UGTs—through the Teachers' Recruitment Board of Tripura (TRBT) in the past five years.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the government’s initiatives to improve quality education, mentioning the implementation of NIPUN, a state mission focusing on foundational literacy and numeracy. He added that 10,182 primary education teachers have been trained under this mission, with 200 block and cluster resource persons appointed as master trainers to strengthen its implementation.

The government is expected to take further steps to address the teacher shortage and enhance the education system in Tripura.