TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma has sounded the alarm on severe flooding in Tripura, describing it as the "heaviest rainfall in last 30 years".

"Situation is very grave here in Tripura," Debbarma stated, emphasising the widespread impact of the deluge. "Many villages are affected and thousands of people are living in makeshift camps. Roads are cut off and landslides in many places," he added.

The TIPRA Motha leader has called for immediate intervention from the central government, requesting assistance from both the state government and the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). The extreme weather has caused significant disruption, with numerous communities isolated due to damaged infrastructure.

Debbarma praised the efforts of Youth Tipra Federation (YTF) volunteers, who have been providing aid despite facing personal losses. "All programs stand cancelled at this critical juncture," he added.

Debbarma further pointed out the potential regional impact of the flooding, noting that damage to local dams could have severe consequences for neighbouring Bangladesh.