The South-West Monsoon which withdrew from Tripura completely on 17th October, has recorded a seasonal rainfall of 1274.7 mm during Monsoon against its normal value of 1391.1 mm

A report from Agartala Meteorological Centre, Agartala said that the withdrawal of South-West Monsoon took place completely from the state of Tripura on 17th October 2023.

“Tripura received a seasonal rainfall of 1274.7 mm during Monsoon 2023, against its normal value of 1391.1 mm. The seasonal departure of rainfall was -08 per cent. Hence, monsoon rainfall was normal over the state during the year. Daily rainfall was below normal. There was three intense spell of rainfall during 16th to 21st June, 1st to 5th July and 3rd to 9th August in which period 37% of the seasonal was recorded. The daily cumulative rainfall remained below normal initially”, the report reads.

It further reads that the heavy rainfall activity during the third week of June, 1st week of July and end of 1st week of August caused it to reach normal. After that, monsoon activity weakened once again and ultimately it ended in less than normal rainfall over the state.

Out of eight districts in Tripura, Six districts namely West, Gomati, Khowai, Dhalai, Unakoti and North Tripura received normal whereas Sepahijala, and South districts received deficient rainfall during the whole Monsoon 2023 season.

“The southwest monsoon 2023 arrived at Tripura on 10th June, close to its normal date. This year happened to be a Normal monsoon year for Tripura with a departure of -08 per cent of its LPA. But the timely distribution of monsoon rainfall was not proper. Rainfall was Normal in the months of June & September whereas July witnessed deficient rainfall and August witnessed excess rainfall with departures. 14 per cent of the

seasonal rainfall was observed during 15th to 21st June, 2023 and 15 per cent of the seasonal rainfall was observed during 3rd to 9th August, 2023”. the report said.

District wise, highest positive departure of +06 per cent was observed over West Tripura district with 16 heavy rainfall events over the different stations of the District. The highest deficiency was observed in South Tripura district. As a whole, 2023 was a Normal monsoon over Tripura.