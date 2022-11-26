The Jampui Farmers Union in Tripura has decided to launch an indefinite strike from November 28 due to the non-transportation of areca nut products in Jampui Hills which shares an interstate boundary with Mizoram.

Jampui hill is situated in Tripura’s North district and the farmers who earlier used to cultivate oranges have shifted into areca nut cultivation.

The areca nut farmers of Jampui hills are facing massive problems and are unable to find buyers to sell their commodity due to apparent restrictions imposed on transportation of the commodity by the Assam government into their states where traders dealing with the commodity mostly come.

Yesterday the Jampui Farmers Union has written to the Block Development officer of Jampui Hill and said, “...the Jampui Farmers Union (JAMFU) has decided to launch an indefinite strike in Jampui hill with effect from 28th November onward due to non-transportation of the areca nut into Assam. The strike will include all government offices, Schools, and Kanchanpur-Jampui Road except Electric, Medical, DWS, and Security Forces”.

They also wrote that the areca nut produces in Mizoram and Tripura including Jampui Hills used to transport to the brokers in Assam where it is processed or sold to higher dealers or companies each year for the last 15/20 years.

“But, this time, Authority in Assam denied entry of the areca nut even with the place of origin certificate issued by the Department of Horticulture. So, to press the government of Tripura for an early solution to the problems being faced by the Farmers in Jampui Hills, the aforesaid Strike is inevitable as their areca nut produces is being fallen or destroyed, which could lead to their economic ruin”, the letter reads.