Tripura farmers to receive Rs 45.43 crore under PM-KISAN on August 2: Agriculture Minister

In a significant move to boost farmers’ income, beneficiaries registered under the 20th instalments of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) in Tripura will receive a total of Rs 45 crore 43 lakh 74 thousand on August 2.

This was announced by Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath today.

He said that it is because of the hard work and determination of the farmers that Tripura is making notable progress in agriculture.

"The state and central governments are working in tandem to ensure the financial security of farmers and to promote agricultural development. As part of this effort, there is good news for farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Just three days to go! On August 2 at 11 AM, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer the 20th installment of the scheme directly to your bank accounts from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh," he said.

The Minister also informed that the main event in the state will be held at the State Agriculture Research Station in AD Nagar, where he will be present and listen to the Prime Minister's address.

He reiterated that a total of Rs 45 crore 43 lakh 74 thousand will be disbursed to farmers registered under the scheme in Tripura on that day.

"Alongside this, PM Modi will also interact directly with farmers. I urge all of you to participate and listen to the Prime Minister’s address at 11 AM in your respective villages and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs). This government stands firmly with the farmers and will continue to do so in the future," said Minister.