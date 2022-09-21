Aiming to provide a platform and encourage the local Indigenous boutiques and artisans of the Tripura ‘Rignai Fashion Clan’ is organizing ‘Tripura Fashion Week’ in Agartala Town Hall on September 24.



Announcing the forthcoming event, the CEO of Tripura Fashion Week Dr Rakhi Debbarma said, “The Tripura Fashion Week will not only boost the artisan movement but also provide a platform to the local artisans and designers through networking alliances with partners and markets linkages both locally and outside.”



“Various boutiques and artisans of Tripura shall be able to highlight and showcase their creativity, reflecting the social, cultural, and traditional. Moreover, indigenous designers of Tripura shall get access to newer markets and networking opportunities through this platform”, claimed Debbarma.



She informed that the event is all about encouraging and bringing out hidden talents, especially among the state's women artisans and boutiques, to showcase their collections through fashion so that they get the opportunity to create something different out of their rich weaving tradition and thus preserve it. Side-by-side also contributes something new to the fashion world.



The organizers viewed this will also encourage women entrepreneurs besides providing exposure and networking which is vital to surviving in the fast-changing fashion world.



The event venue shall also have stalls of boutiques and designers to exhibit for promotion and sell their innovative products.



Selected designers and weavers from Tripura Fashion Week are also likely to get an opportunity to participate in the 6th edition of the North East India Fashion Week, to be held at Guwahati.



Yana Ngoba, fashion designer and founder of Yana in Style said, “Soon, we will announce the date of the 6th edition of North East India Fashion Week, which will be held in Guwahati. Selected designers and weavers who participated at Arunachal Fashion Week, Tripura Fashion Week, and Nagaland Fashion Week will get the chance to showcase their collection during the North East India Fashion Week in Guwahati.”



Yana is also presenting “Colours of Northeast” at Tripura Fashion Week.