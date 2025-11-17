Tripura fast-tracks NH-8 expansion as transport minister pushes for deadline-driven progress

Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Monday reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to strengthening Tripura’s economic and transport infrastructure through a modern, safe and efficient road network.

He said the timely completion of the ongoing National Highway expansion project is crucial for improving connectivity and accelerating the overall development of the state.

Chowdhury chaired an important review meeting at the State Secretariat to expedite the widening and development of the Assam–Agartala National Highway (NH-8).

The key focus of the project is the upgradation of the existing four-lane stretch from the Ranir Bazar Fire Station in Majlishpur Assembly constituency to the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Madhab Bari under West District.

The meeting was attended by Public Works Department Secretary Kiran Gitte; officials from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), the executing agency; and senior officials including the Chief Architect, Superintending Architect and officers of the PWD (National Highways) Division. A detailed PowerPoint presentation was given on the current progress, challenges and interventions required to speed up the work, the minister said.

Chowdhury stressed the urgency of resolving land-related issues to prevent delays. He urged all departments concerned to identify existing bottlenecks, find practical solutions and ensure the project is completed within the stipulated timeframe.

The expansion of NH-8 is expected to significantly enhance regional connectivity, ease traffic congestion and contribute to the modernization and long-term growth of Tripura’s transport sector.