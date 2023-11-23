A father has allegedly sold his daughter for a sum of Rs 30,000 in the Banshipara area under the Mungiakami R.D block of Teliamura sub-division in the Khowai district.

Sources indicate that the father, identified as Khuken Debbarma, reportedly sold his one-and-a-half-day-old baby girl. Khuken Debbarma allegedly made the transaction while his wife was sleeping citing financial difficulties faced by the family.

Upon contacting the local MLA, who also serves as the tribal welfare minister of Tripura, Bikas Debbarma told India Today NE, "I have heard the information but am not sure about the accuracy of the details. I have instructed the Sub-divisional Officer to investigate the facts."