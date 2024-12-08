Tripura Human Right Commission (THRC) has directed the Secretary, Rural Development Department to submit an inquiry report by January 03, 2025 after a female clerk of the department filed a complaint of sexual harassment in work place.

The female clear name with held, has filed the complaint with the Human Right Commission on December 12 alleging sexual harassment in work place against one Subhendu Dasgupta, Head Assistant of the department.

In the order, Chairperson of THRC, Justice SC Das and Member Udit Chowdhury said, “Received a complaint submitted by one LDC, attached to the Rural Development Department, Secretariat. Along with the complaint, she has submitted copies of certain documents. The complainant alleged sexual harassment in work place against one Subhendu Dasgupta, Head Assistant and others. It is also alleged that she submitted complaint to Section Officer as well as the Dy. Secretary of the R.D. Department but no action has been taken on her complaint”.

The order further reads that there after she has submitted the complaint before the Commission for taking appropriate action.

“Considering the allegations made in the complaint it is held that Secretary, Rural Development Department, shall inquire into the matter and submit a report to the Commission within four weeks”, it added.



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