Tripura: Female drug peddler, human trafficker held in separate operations in Agartala

A major crackdown by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Agartala, in coordination with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), led to the arrest of a female drug peddler and a human trafficker during two separate late-night operations on Monday.

Juma Debbarma (26), a resident of Bishrampara, Tisama under Taidu in Gomati district, was detained at Agartala Railway Station. She was found in possession of 21.605 kg of dry ganja, concealed in five packets inside a trolley bag. Officer-in-Charge of GRP Tapas Das confirmed that the accused intended to transport the consignment to Karimganj in Assam, with the final destination being Punjab. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Agartala GRP Police Station.

The seized ganja is estimated to have a street value of around Rs 7.5 lakh in Punjab, where it reportedly sells for nearly Rs 35,000 per kilogram.

In a separate late-night operation, GRP, in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF) and Bamutia Outpost Police, apprehended Kamal Das (43), a resident of Bugjur village under Lefunga Police Station in West Tripura district. He is accused of involvement in a human trafficking case and is currently being interrogated by a special police team. Officials suspect that others from the same region may also be linked to the trafficking network.

Both accused are scheduled to be produced before the court today, with police expected to seek remand for further investigation.