Amid Dashami when Goddess Durga’s immersion is taking place all across, Tripura witnessed a new twist in politics on October 5.

Various top political leaders including former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb who at present is a Member of Parliament and BJP central in-charge of Haryana, former Minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, and former MP and CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury found meeting TIPRA Motha Supremo Pradyot Kishore Deb Barma at his palace in state's Agartala.

Though the royal scion Pradyot viewed that today’s meeting of his with the leaders of various parties is totally apolitical and was just meant for exchanges of greetings of Bijoy Dasami but psephologist have already started speculating that the meeting has political implications as all parties are trying to pull the TIPRA Motha on their side for the upcoming assembly election which is scheduled to take place in next six months.

It is believed that TIPRA Motha, which had captured the TTAADC a little more than a year ago and is considered a blow to the ruling BJP-IPFT alliance, is surely going to be the kingmaker in Tripura this time.

All parties are looking forward to forming alliances with it, however, the Motha chief has announced that he is ready to form an alliance with any party if they extend their support to its demand for ‘Greater Tipraland’ in writing as he is not going to negotiate with its prime demand.