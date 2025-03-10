Tripura-based filmmaker, photographer, and social activist Professor Sunil Kalai highlighted the importance of language as being more than just a means of communication, as it embodies history, culture, and identity.

That said, Kok Borok, the indigenous language spoken by the indigenous people of Tripura and parts of Bangladesh, has been at the heart of cultural and political discourse for decades.

Prof. Kalai, the Assistant Professor of Mass Communication and Journalism Department of Tripura Central University sheds light on the evolution of Kok Borok and its representation through cinema and digital media in his book Kok Borok, Cinema, Culture and Indigeneity, which is based on his PhD research.

Speaking with India Today NE, Prof. Kalai emphasises that his book is not merely a documentation of language and cinema but an exploration of the entire archaeology of Kok Borok.

He said that it traces the historical trajectory of the language, the geopolitics surrounding its speakers, and their political empowerment. While modern political narratives often create a divide between the indigenous tribes and the Bengali community, the reality is far more complex. The language itself represents resilience, perseverance, and a continuous struggle for recognition.

“The discourse around Kok Borok has long been influenced by linguistic hegemony. In India, languages recognized under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution enjoy formal status, whereas others struggle for institutional support. A significant debate persists regarding whether Kok Borok, which historically lacked a uniform script, qualifies as a formal language”, he said.

However, Prof. Kalai argues that language is not merely defined by script but by its living presence in spoken form.

“The dominance of Hindi, Sanskrit, and English within India mirrors global linguistic hegemony, where smaller languages often face the threat of extinction. Language is dynamic—it evolves with time, adapting to cultural and technological shifts”, said Prof. Kalai.

One of the most significant aspects of Prof. Kalai’s research is how digital technology has played a transformative role in the representation of Kok Borok.

“While print media often marginalizes languages without formal scripts, the advent of digital technology has given new life to indigenous voices. Cinema, documentaries, music videos, and even social media clips have emerged as powerful tools for self-representation. Historically, indigenous communities were portrayed through the lens of mainstream media, often in a manner that distorted their narratives. Today, the Kok Borok-speaking communities are reclaiming their stories through filmmaking and digital content creation. This shift from external representation to self-representation marks a new era of empowerment”, he said.

He pointed that Kok Borok, previously referred to as Hill Tiperah language, has been documented since the 18th and 19th centuries in British archives.

“The term itself derives from Kok (language) and Borok (human being), meaning the language of the people. Despite being deeply rooted in history, the language faced exclusion from official policies and mainstream media for decades. However, digital technology has played a crucial role in its resurgence”, he said this publication.

Speaking about the future of regional cinema, Prof. Kalai acknowledges that challenges exist in regional filmmaking, just as they do in Bollywood or Hollywood.

However, he believes that storytelling transcends geographical boundaries. The global recognition of filmmakers like Satyajit Ray demonstrates that content rooted in local narratives can achieve international acclaim. The key lies in curating and articulating stories in a way that resonates universally.

“For aspiring filmmakers and content creators from the region, curate content critically and maturely necessary. The digital space provides an unprecedented opportunity for indigenous communities to tell their own stories, whether they are about cultural preservation, forest rights, or modern struggles”, he said.

In the words of Prof. Kalai, "Who am I to restrict the language? It will flow even after 1,000 years."