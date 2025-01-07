As many as 30,399 electors have been added in the final roll in the age group of 18-19 in the final electoral rolls of Tripura.

According to a data shared from Tripura State Election Commission, the Election Commission of India, draft electoral rolls for all 60 Assembly Constituencies of the state was published on October 29, 2024, inviting claims and objections upto November 28, 2024

"After receiving of claims & objections over the draft electoral rolls and disposal of all such applications by the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), today on 6th January, 2025, final electoral rolls with reference to 01 January of 2025 as the qualifying date have been published by the EROs for all 60 (Sixty) Assembly Constituencies of the State", the data said.

It said that total 28,91,082 number of electors are there in the final electoral rolls of the state out of which, 14,50,709 are male, 14,40,229 are female and 74 are third gender.

Total addition is recorded as 51, 303 and deletion is recorded 24696.

A total 104983 number of corrections (Including EPIC replacement and PwDs marking) have been made in the electoral rolls.

"Net increase of voters over the draft electoral rolls is 26,607. Out of which, Male voters is increased by 12,218, female by 14,384 and third gender by 5. 12,430 number of dead voters have been deleted from the electoral rolls. 30,399 electors have been added in the final roll in the age group of 18-19, out of which 14,766 are male, 15,632 are female, and 1 is from third gender category", the reports said.

The EP ratio of the state has increased to 681 in the Final Electoral Rolls as compared to 675 in the draft electoral rolls.

Registration of the female voters is recorded more than the male voters by 2166 causing increase of the gender ratio to 993 in the Final Electoral Rolls from 991 of the Draft Electoral Rolls.