6th Tripura Finance Commission begins state-wide tour for five-year tax utilization roadmap

A delegation of the 6th Tripura Finance Commission is touring all eight districts of the state to chart a comprehensive roadmap for the efficient utilization of state-collected taxes, with a focus on both rural and urban development over the next five years.

As part of the tour, the delegation, on July 23, visited the South District of Tripura and held a meeting with public representatives of the Three-Tier Panchayats.

“Today we have come here to visit the South District. In the Three-Tier Panchayati Raj system, we held a meeting with public representatives. The discussion was fruitful,” said Commission Chairman Abhishek Singh.

Singh, who is also the Secretary of Urban Development, Rural Development, and Home, said that the purpose of the meeting was to formulate a roadmap for the efficient utilization of state-collected taxes for rural and urban development over the next five years.

“During the meeting, the public representatives submitted a memorandum highlighting their needs for the development of the district. We are hopeful. The State Finance Commission is touring all the districts, and after receiving all the memorandums, we will help the state in every possible way,” he said.

During the meeting, public representatives held detailed discussions on a wide range of issues, including government schemes, budget allocations, and the implementation of various developmental projects aimed at the overall progress of the district. Key infrastructural needs such as roads, drinking water facilities, and the construction of paved drains in the three urban areas of the district were also discussed. Emphasis was laid on enhancing the own-source revenue of all panchayats within South Tripura.

During the visit South District Magistrate Md. Sajjad P, Member Secretary of the 6th State Finance Commission Akinchan Sarkar, Director of Urban Development Department Megha Jain, Director of Panchayat Department Prasun De and others were present.