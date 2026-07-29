Tripura Finance Minister blames former left government for jute mill crisis, announces redevelopment plans

Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy on Wednesday, July 29, blamed the previous Left Front government for the crisis surrounding the state's jute mill, alleging that years of mismanagement, excessive recruitment and prolonged litigation had placed a massive financial burden on the state exchequer.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters, Roy claimed that the jute mills, established to promote industrial development and employment, failed to achieve their intended purpose and were instead used for political interests during the Left Front regime.

The minister alleged that the mills witnessed internal divisions and "dominance politics" among workers under the previous government. He further claimed that while the sanctioned strength of the jute mill was 807 employees, a total of 2,253 workers were appointed, creating a substantial financial liability.

According to Roy, the present BJP-led government has paid around ₹220 crore to clear the dues of jute mill employees following court directions.

He alleged that the then Left Front government had challenged a High Court order in the Supreme Court in 2003. The apex court upheld the High Court's verdict and directed that the workers be paid with 6 per cent interest, significantly increasing the financial burden on the state.

"Had the earlier government accepted the High Court's order at that time, the employees would have received only around ₹20–25 crore," Roy claimed.

The finance minister also accused the CPI(M)-led government of depriving jute mill workers of their legitimate dues since 1996 and misleading both employees and the public. He alleged that decisions taken by the previous government have resulted in an estimated financial burden of nearly ₹1,000 crore on the state.

Announcing redevelopment plans for the closed jute mill premises, Roy said the government intends to establish an IT Park on nearly 10 acres of land, which is expected to generate employment for around 2,000 educated youths.

In addition to the IT Park, the government plans to set up a Skill Development Centre and a Multi-Super Speciality Hospital at the site. Roy said the state is also considering auctioning the defunct machinery of the closed jute mill, which has remained unused and deteriorated over the years.

He said the proposed projects would transform the former industrial site into a new hub for employment, skill development and infrastructure, marking the end of the jute mill era in Tripura.