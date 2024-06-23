The Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy on Sunday said that during the meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he made 23 demands, including increasing the fund for Special Assistance for Capital Expenditure, opening an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and special package for Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

In an exclusive interview with India Today NE, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy mentioned that almost all finance ministers of the country were present during the meeting.

“We held two meetings in two phases with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The first was a pre-budget meeting, and the second focused on GST. We put forward 23 demands on various issues,” the minister said.

Singha Roy further stated that during the meeting, he requested an increase in the fund for Special Assistance for Capital Expenditure.

“During the interim budget of the Government of India, the package amount was decreased, causing us some problems. If we don’t receive the fund, it will be problematic for capital expenditure. She has said that she would discuss this matter and try to include it in the budget,” the minister explained.

He said that he requested more funds for externally aided projects like those from the World Bank and JICA, as the funding ceiling was limited.

“Many works under externally aided projects have taken place in our state. We have asked for a review of this issue. We also demanded an AIIMS-like hospital, the opening of two more Kendriya Vidyalayas, a logistics hub, and more funds for the completion of National Highways,” said the Finance Minister.

The Finance Minister also demanded a special package for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

“We have placed more demands and also asked for an IIM. Our primary agenda is overall development, and following this, we have placed these demands on education, health, TTAADC, and other issues as well,” he added.