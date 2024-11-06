Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, on November 6 said that the grant of Rs 78 crore provided by the 15th Finance Commission will boost the development work in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Speaking to India Today NE, Finance Minister Singha Roy said that the grant was released by the Central government under the 15th Finance Commission.

The finance minister further said, "We have many demands, including a special demands for the TTAADC. Apart from this, the state government has already allocated Rs 30 crore to the TTAADC, separate from the state budget, to support various development projects and ensure they face no obstacles in their work."

The minister said that despite severe challenges due to flooding, the state government have announced DA and DR for government employees and pensioners, and declared various welfare decisions for the Tripura State Rifles and Tripura Police.

"The development of the TTAADC is crucial and has been a longstanding demand. Now, with support from the Centre, development in the TTAADC will get a significant boost. This grant from the 15th Finance Commission will going to help the district council,” he told this publication.