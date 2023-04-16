An FIR has been filed against two women including one female cop for allegedly being involved in a 52-year-old man's suicide case in West Tripura District.

The man, who was working at the West Tripura District Magistrate office, allegedly committed suicide after he reportedly faced tremendous psychological crisis and trauma following the purported blackmailing of the lady police official at the behest of his female colleague in the office.

The incident took place on April 13 in Tripura's Agartala when the female colleague of the deceased, identified as Prabir Lodh, reportedly approached the East Agartala police station with a complaint of alleged molestation against him.

The police officer Mousumi Debbarma in spite of registering an FIR against Lodh allegedly harassed Lodh and even threatened to invoke rape charges against him in the complaint.

As per sources, Lodh approached the police station with his lawyer after he was summoned by the female cop. However, as he reached none of his arguments were taken seriously and he was asked to settle the matter out of the court.

The family members of the deceased also alleged that the female cop even shouted at him while he was trying to make his point before the police.

Besides this, it has also come to the fore that Debbarma allegedly misbehaved with the Lodh's lawyer and asked him to get out of the police station.

“Being a gentleman all his life, Lodh could not bear with the humiliation he faced in the police station, and in fear of being humiliated further if the news drew public attention, he killed himself”, said sources.

Speaking on the issues, Advocate Raghunath Mukherjee said that the family of the deceased has filed a case with the East Agartala Police Station and soon they will move to the High Court demanding a free and fair investigation into the matter.

Soon after the incident, the Superintendent of Police (SP) West Tripura Shankar Debnath ordered an inquiry against the female sub-inspector Musumi Debbarma. Additionally, the SP also ordered an inquiry under SDPO Sadar against Debbarma to ascertain whether the allegations leveled against her are true or not.

Speaking on the issue, a police officer said that a case has also been registered against the deceased person on charges of molestation.

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