Tripura's Khowai district successfully organised the first-ever 'Vidya Fest 2024', a four-day cultural festival that showcased the unique talents of students from Vidyajyoti schools.

The event, hosted in Khowai, Kalyanpur, and Teliamura from November 29 to December 2, saw the participation of nearly 2,000 students from 12 Vidyajyoti schools, competing in 29 events across performing arts, literary, and visual arts categories.

Governor Indra Sena Reddy graced the occasion as the chief guest and lauded the initiative.

In his address, he highlighted the significance of co-curricular activities in shaping young minds, saying, “Such activities not only nurture creativity but also equip children with skills to build a dignified future. I encourage every child to pursue at least one co-curricular activity seriously.”

Kalyani Saha Roy, Chief Whip, outlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the education sector and praised the state government’s commitment to enhancing education through initiatives like the Vidyajyoti scheme.

Speaking on the festival’s objectives, Chandni Chandran, DM and Collector of Khowai District, said, “Vidya Fest was conceptualised to provide students with a platform to express themselves, gain confidence, and celebrate their cultural growth. It also serves as a benchmark to evaluate the impact of cultural instructors in Vidyajyoti schools.”

Students competed fiercely in categories ranging from performing arts to literary and visual arts, showcasing their talent and creativity. The event not only provided an opportunity for personal growth but also highlighted the transformative role of education in shaping future citizens.

Vidya Fest 2024 has set a new benchmark for student-centric initiatives in Tripura, inspiring other districts to organise similar events to foster holistic development.