Tripura fish production crosses 94,000 MT, state reviews progress and challenges

Tripura has recorded a significant increase in fish production, with output crossing 94,000 metric tonnes (MT), Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das said on June 19.

The minister made the announcement after chairing a state-level review meeting of the Fisheries Department, where officials assessed the department's performance and utilisation of funds under various schemes.

Das said the meeting reviewed achievements made during the previous financial year and discussed priorities for the 2026-27 financial year. He added that the department aims to hold at least two such review meetings annually to monitor progress and address challenges.

"We will assess our achievements, identify loopholes, evaluate how far we have been able to meet the state's fish demand and discuss any remaining gaps. The utilisation of funds allocated to districts and subdivisions will also be reviewed in detail," the minister said.

He informed that district-level review meetings will begin next month to further evaluate the implementation of fisheries schemes and identify areas requiring improvement.

Highlighting the sector's growth, Das said fish production in the state has steadily increased over the past few years. Production, which stood at around 85,000 MT, subsequently rose to 89,000 MT and has now exceeded 94,000 MT.

According to the minister, the increase has been driven by a series of state and centrally sponsored schemes aimed at boosting aquaculture. These initiatives include the creation of new fish ponds, renovation of abandoned water bodies and other measures to enhance fish farming infrastructure.

He expressed confidence that the Fisheries Department would continue to build on its achievements while addressing existing shortcomings to further strengthen fish production and improve self-sufficiency in the sector.

The state government has been focusing on expanding fisheries infrastructure and supporting fish farmers as part of its efforts to increase production, generate livelihoods and reduce dependence on fish imports from other states.

