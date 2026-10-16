The Tripura Government’s Fisheries Department will arrange the sale of approximately 10,117 kg of fish in government rate across the state on the occasion of Bijoya Dashami, said S. Prabhu, IFS, Special Secretary of the Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD) and Fisheries.

He said that the initiative aims to ensure that people can easily purchase fresh fish at reasonable prices during the festive season. The fish will be sold through government-managed fish farms, fish breeding farms, fish seed centres and various Fisheries Superintendent Offices across Tripura.

“A variety of fish, including Catla, Rohu, Mrigal, Common Carp and Silver Carp, will be available under the programme. A total of 23 sale centres have been identified across the state to facilitate the distribution and sale of fish”, the official said.

The designated locations include Kanchanpur, Panisagar, Dharmanagar, Kumarghat, Kamalpur, Khowai, Teliamura, Jirania, Sonamura, Udaipur, Amarpur, Santirbazar, Sabroom and the College Tilla Apex Office, along with other designated centres across Tripura.

S. Prabhu stated that the primary objective of the initiative is to make fish readily accessible to the public during the festive period and ensure that consumers can purchase fish at fair and reasonable prices approved by the government.

He further informed that the government-approved rates for different varieties of fish have already been finalised and circulated to the concerned authorities. A variety-wise price list will be made available at the designated sale centres to maintain transparency and help consumers make informed purchases.

The Fisheries Department has also undertaken the necessary arrangements to ensure the smooth implementation of the programme. Departmental officers and field staff will coordinate the sale and distribution process at the designated locations.

The department has appealed to the people of Tripura to visit their nearest designated fish sale centre and take advantage of the facility during the festive season.