Marking the Bengali New Year, Poila Boishakh, the Tripura Fisheries Department has set a target to sell around 6,000 kilograms of fish across the state on Tuesday at government fair price rates.



Tripura Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das said acknowledge that the quantity may not meet the overall demand, the initiative is aimed at offering quality fish to the public at significantly subsidized prices.



“This annual drive by the department has become a tradition on the occasion of Poila Boishakh. Fish will be directly sourced from government-run fish farms and sold at 21 designated locations from 8 AM onwards”, he said.



He said that the sales points include Kanchanpur, Panisagar, Ganganagar, Dharmanagar under North Tripura District, Kumarghat, Fatikroy of Unakoti District, Karamcherra, Kamalpur under Dhalai District, Ganki, Teliamura Khowai District, in West Tripura District Jirania, Mohanpur, Gol Bazar (Agartala), in Sepahijala District Kalamchoura, Kamalasagar, Udaipur, Amarpur under Gomati District and in South Tripura District Santirbazar, Sabroom



“Varieties such as Katla, Rohu, Mrigel, Silver Carp will be made available at reduced rates, with Hilsa and other sea fish also would be sold at the Gol Bazar point in Agartala. Rohu, Katla, Kalibaush, Silver Carp below 1 kg is Rs220, 1–2 kg is Rs 250 and above 2 kg is Rs350 while Mrigel and Carp below 1 kg is Rs 200, 1–2 kg is Rs 220 and above 2 kg is Rs 350 and Hilsa would be sold 800 gram to 1 kg is Rs 1200 and 1.5 kg is Rs 1500”, the minister said.



“All these varieties will be available under the supervision of the Fisheries Department. The goal is to make fresh, quality fish available to the public at rates lower than the prevailing market prices,” added the Minister.