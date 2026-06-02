Tripura Fisheries Minister reviews sector development, stresses timely project completion

Tripura Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das today instructed officials to ensure the timely completion of the assigned works and effective implementation of the approved projects for the overall development of the fisheries sector in Tripura.

The Minister said that today, after he chaired the 2nd Board Meeting of the Tripura Fisheries Development Board, it was held in his office chamber at the Secretariat.

Minister Das said that during the meeting, a comprehensive review of ongoing programmes and developmental initiatives in the fisheries sector was undertaken.

“All concerned stakeholders were advised and instructed to ensure timely completion of the assigned works and effective implementation of the approved projects for the overall development of the fisheries sector in Tripura,” he said.

The meeting was attended by all Board members, including the Secretary, Director, and representatives from the National Fisheries Development Board, Fisheries College, Lembucherra, Tripura University, and NABARD.